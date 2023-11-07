Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

