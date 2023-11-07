Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,201 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $48,380,862,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

VONV opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

