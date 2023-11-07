Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,490 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.