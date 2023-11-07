Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,557 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 99.1% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

