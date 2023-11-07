Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.