Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

