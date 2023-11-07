Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

