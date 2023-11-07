Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 252.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

