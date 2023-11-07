Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,920,360. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

