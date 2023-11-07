Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

