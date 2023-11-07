Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining accounts for 2.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 161.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $16,808,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 4.0 %

HL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 1,464,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,602. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

