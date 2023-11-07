Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.07% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 28.9% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,173. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVAX

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.