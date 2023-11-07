Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 4,669 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.52% of Alico worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alico by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alico by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $33.20.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALCO. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

