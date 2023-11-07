Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys Shares of 75,000 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 155,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

