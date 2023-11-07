Monaco Asset Management SAM Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629,502. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

