Monaco Asset Management SAM Decreases Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,527 shares during the period. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,551. The company has a market capitalization of $398.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.