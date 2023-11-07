Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $962,000 Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in NOV were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 471,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,586. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

