Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.28. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

