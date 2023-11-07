Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 316,685 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 484,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

