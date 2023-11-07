Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Baidu makes up approximately 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Baidu by 23.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 32.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,095,000 after buying an additional 259,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 325,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,759. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.81.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

