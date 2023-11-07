Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 25,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 323,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 529,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

