Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 32,163 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.70% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 200,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.83.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

