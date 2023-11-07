Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes $1.36 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 1,196,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,426. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.