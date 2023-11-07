Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

MDLZ stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

