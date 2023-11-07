Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.65 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $180.41 million and $15.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,091,933,064 coins and its circulating supply is 775,658,140 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

