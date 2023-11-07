Morgan Stanley Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $9.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

DRH opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

