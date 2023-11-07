MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $286,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $32,485,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.47.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

