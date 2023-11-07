MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MultiPlan worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

