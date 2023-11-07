Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.