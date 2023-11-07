Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $840.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

