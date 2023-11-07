National Bankshares Upgrades Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.50.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTE
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.