National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 50.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.