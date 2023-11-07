New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

