New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,416 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $22,148,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE DECK opened at $613.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $326.10 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.15.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

