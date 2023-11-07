New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE H opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

