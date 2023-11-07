New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $265.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $191.45 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.56 and its 200 day moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

