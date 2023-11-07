New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 3,004 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.29.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

