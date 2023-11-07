New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 5,671 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BXP opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

