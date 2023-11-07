New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 213.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

