New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 236.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTN opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

