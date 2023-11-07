New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.