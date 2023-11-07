New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

