New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.