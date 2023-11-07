New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 64,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.