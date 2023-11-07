New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $101,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DM opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

