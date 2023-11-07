New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. Edison International has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

