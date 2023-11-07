New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 288,555 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.78% of SPX Technologies worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

