Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Insider Activity

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,210,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 95.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,280,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

