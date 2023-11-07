News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

View Our Latest Report on News

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.