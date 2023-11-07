NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($86.41) to GBX 7,300 ($90.11) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($98.75) to GBX 8,100 ($99.99) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($79.00) to GBX 6,700 ($82.71) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($85.42) to GBX 7,150 ($88.26) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

